Bunge (NYSE:BG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.99 EPS

Bunge (NYSE:BG) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.99, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bunge had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 4.75%.

Shares of BG traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,368,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,142. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Bunge has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $92.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Bunge’s payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $13,859,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,476.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $13,784,121.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at $825,719.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

BG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

