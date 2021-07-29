Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $487.86 Million

Analysts expect Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) to report sales of $487.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fabrinet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $485.00 million to $491.00 million. Fabrinet reported sales of $405.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fabrinet will report full-year sales of $1.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fabrinet.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The company had revenue of $479.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Fabrinet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FN traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,054. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $97.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.46.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

