QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.80 Million

Equities analysts forecast that QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) will report sales of $2.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings. QuickLogic reported sales of $2.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full-year sales of $13.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.10 million to $14.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $18.85 million, with estimates ranging from $18.00 million to $19.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for QuickLogic.

Get QuickLogic alerts:

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 million. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 111.00% and a negative return on equity of 70.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QUIK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QuickLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital upgraded QuickLogic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in QuickLogic by 40.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuickLogic in the first quarter worth $71,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuickLogic in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuickLogic in the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuickLogic in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QuickLogic stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.60. 20,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,860. The company has a market capitalization of $64.12 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.34. QuickLogic has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $12.49.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QuickLogic (QUIK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.