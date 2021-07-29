QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.44.

QGEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Friday, June 11th. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cheuvreux cut shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of QIAGEN stock traded up $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $52.22. The company had a trading volume of 798,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,047. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.24. QIAGEN has a 52 week low of $45.33 and a 52 week high of $59.00.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $567.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.57 million. QIAGEN had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 21.06%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that QIAGEN will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in QIAGEN by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,339,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,563,000 after buying an additional 4,556,336 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in QIAGEN by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,903,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,293,000 after buying an additional 1,544,763 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in QIAGEN by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,897,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,453,000 after buying an additional 200,049 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of QIAGEN during the 4th quarter valued at $208,212,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,279,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,982,000 after purchasing an additional 966,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.13% of the company’s stock.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN N.V. provides sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company offers primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits designed for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

