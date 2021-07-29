Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tronox had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 6.90%.

TROX stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.60. 2,130,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,501,101. Tronox has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 2.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tronox from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tronox from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tronox in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other news, CFO Timothy C. Carlson sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total value of $958,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 279,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,300,041.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vanessa Ann Guthrie sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $107,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,904.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,729,816 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

