Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.21), Fidelity Earnings reports. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 33.55% and a return on equity of 15.78%.

NASDAQ SYBT traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.80. 20,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,991. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.63. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 12-month low of $32.71 and a 12-month high of $56.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for SYB that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides a range of loan and deposit products, retail and commercial lending products, deposit services, merchant services, and treasury management services, as well as private, international, correspondent, mortgage, online and mobile, and other banking services to individual consumers and businesses.

