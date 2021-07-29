Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 9.44%.

Shares of NASDAQ ISBC traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.12. 6,320,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,008,993. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.15. Investors Bancorp has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $15.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.57%.

ISBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Investors Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

