Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The savings and loans company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 9.44%.
Shares of NASDAQ ISBC traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.12. 6,320,357 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,008,993. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.15. Investors Bancorp has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $15.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.57%.
Investors Bancorp Company Profile
Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.
