Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Short Interest Update

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of RAIFY stock remained flat at $$5.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.85. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.82.

Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 13.94%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RAIFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Raiffeisen Bank International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Raiffeisen Bank International in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Raiffeisen Bank International has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Raiffeisen Bank International

Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.

