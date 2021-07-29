Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) Short Interest Update

Raiffeisen Bank International AG (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.
Shares of RAIFY stock remained flat at $$5.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.85. Raiffeisen Bank International has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.82.
Raiffeisen Bank International (OTCMKTS:RAIFY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 13.94%.
About Raiffeisen Bank International
Raiffeisen Bank International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides corporate, retail, and investment banking services. The company offers cross border accounts; and cash management services, such as account, reporting, payment, clearing, settlement, and cash pooling services; electronic banking; and SEPA and cross-border payments to billing solutions.
