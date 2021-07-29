ROX FINANCIAL LP (ROXA) to Raise $83 Million in IPO

ROX FINANCIAL LP (ROXA) is planning to raise $83 million in an IPO on the week of August 2nd, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 8,300,000 shares at a price of $10.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, ROX FINANCIAL LP generated $1.1 million in revenue and $1.1 million in net income. The company has a market cap of $89.5 million.

UBS Investment Bank, RBC Capital Markets, Piper Sandler and B. Riley Securities acted as the underwriters for the IPO and Colliers Securities LLC and Janney Montgomery Scott were co-managers.

ROX FINANCIAL LP provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “ROX Financial LP, or ROX LP, is a newly organized Delaware series limited partnership that has been formed to expand access to differentiated commercial real estate investment opportunities intended to be listed on NYSE Arca, Inc., or NYSE Arca. Our platform was built specifically to leverage the economies of scale enabled by our innovative Series structure to lower fees and execution costs, allowing investors to access opportunities that have previously been unavailable in the public markets. Series AMZL has been established to own the Amazon.com Services LLC, or Amazon, last-mile delivery station located in Oakley, California. We will use substantially all of the net proceeds from this offering and the concurrent private placements (as defined below) to purchase this property. We intend for Series AMZL to elect to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for U.S. federal income tax purposes commencing with its taxable year ending Dec. 31, 2021. The property is fully leased to Amazon under a 12-year, triple-net lease that commenced on Sept. 15, 2020, and expires on Sept. 30, 2032. The property is a 145,503 square foot mission-critical last-mile delivery station located in Oakley, California and completed in 2020. The property was built to Amazon’s specific standards, including specialized dock doors and a low floor to area ratio that accommodates substantial parking requirements. Oakley, California, is about 40 miles from both San Francisco and Sacramento, and, according to CBRE Group, Inc., or CBRE, more than 3.2 million households are accessible within a 50 mile radius. As of March 31, 2021, Amazon.com, Inc. ranked No. 2 on the 2020 Fortune 500 list of the largest U.S. corporations by total revenue and had a market capitalization of $1.7 trillion. **Note: For the period from Sept. 15, 2020, through Dec. 31, 2020, revenues were $1.08 million and net income was $1.06 million. (Note: In an S-11/A filing dated July 26, 2021, Rox Financial said it has applied to change its proposed symbol to “ROXA” from its initial symbol of “AMZL” and to trade the Series A shares in the IPO on the NYSE Arca, a change from its initial plans to list the stock on the NYSE American. In this filing, the company added three investment banks as joint book-runners and two investment banks as co-managers of the IPO. Rox Financial’s REIT IPO was rescheduled to price on July 29, 2021, from its initial pricing date of July 22, 2021.) “.

ROX FINANCIAL LP was founded in 2020 and has 0 employees. The company is located at 250 Greenwich Street, 10th Floor, New York, New York, 10007. and can be reached via phone at (212) 650-4102.

