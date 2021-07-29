RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSPI) Short Interest Update

RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSPI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 87.5% from the June 30th total of 26,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 388,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS RSPI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.03. 195,343 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,729. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.04. RespireRx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.10.
RespireRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
