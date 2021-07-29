Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 39.67%.

NYSE:BXMT traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.49. 1,306,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,112,551. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.33. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.01.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 110.71%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BXMT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

In related news, President Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $75,744.90. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 89,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,925,884.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $26,150.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,035.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,352 shares of company stock valued at $270,256 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

See Also: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.