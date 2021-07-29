Analysts Set Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) PT at $14.58

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.58.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Element Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Element Solutions to $3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. CIBC increased their price target on Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 11,270.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,489,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,967 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Element Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $194,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Element Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $683,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 10,351 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ESI traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.37. 1,819,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,704,508. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Element Solutions has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $24.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.67.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. This is a boost from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.