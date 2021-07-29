Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PGNY shares. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Progyny stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.51. The stock had a trading volume of 481,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,669. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.39 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.15. Progyny has a one year low of $23.56 and a one year high of $66.61.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $122.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.27 million. Progyny had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $108,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.79, for a total value of $2,789,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,789,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,551,073 shares of company stock valued at $93,825,198. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Progyny during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Progyny in the first quarter worth about $42,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Progyny by 46.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Progyny in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Progyny in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

