Graft Reaches Market Capitalization of $236,827.97 (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 29th. During the last seven days, Graft has traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. Graft has a market capitalization of $236,827.97 and approximately $24,158.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graft coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $244.59 or 0.00608507 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 56.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000193 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Graft

Graft (GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Graft’s official website is www.graft.network

According to CryptoCompare, “A first global, open sourced, payment gateway blockchain network designed for Point-of-Sale. The Graft Blockchain is powered by the Graft token (GRF). The GRF token will enable purchasers to transact and operate services on the Graft platform when it is launched. GRF is required for participation in Graft network activities. About Graft ICO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0idMKBtsPk&t=49sProduct Review: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Os24I_y9bCE “

Buying and Selling Graft

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graft should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

