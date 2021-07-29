Telos (TLOS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $36.00 Million

Telos (CURRENCY:TLOS) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Telos has a total market capitalization of $36.00 million and approximately $83,188.00 worth of Telos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Telos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000332 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Telos has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001610 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001312 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 75.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Telos Profile

Telos (TLOS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Telos’ total supply is 355,208,371 coins and its circulating supply is 270,123,444 coins. Telos’ official Twitter account is @HelloTelos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Telos’ official website is telosfoundation.io. The Reddit community for Telos is /r/TelosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Telos is a networked ecosystem enabling visionary leaders and communities to work together to build a new global economy. TLOS is the network's native digital asset required for voting the future direction of the network and staking or leasing to developers for computation and throughput. “

Telos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Telos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

