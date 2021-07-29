Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Announces Earnings Results

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Orion Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 8.50%.

Orion Group stock traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $5.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 469,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.92 million, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.79. Orion Group has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $6.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Orion Group stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) by 67.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,520 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.06% of Orion Group worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 60.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Orion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

