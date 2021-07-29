MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. MSA Safety had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 21.32%.

NYSE MSA traded up $2.11 on Thursday, hitting $164.67. 66,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,647. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $164.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. MSA Safety has a 52 week low of $112.52 and a 52 week high of $172.84. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 56.84 and a beta of 0.91.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

In other MSA Safety news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.31, for a total transaction of $114,284.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,418 shares in the company, valued at $4,642,141.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $162.59 price target on MSA Safety and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.