Plains GP (PAGP) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Plains GP (NYSE: PAGP) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/21/2021 – Plains GP had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $10.00 to $12.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Plains GP was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Plains GP had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $11.00 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Plains GP was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Plains GP Holdings, L.P. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is involved in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil and refined products. It also focuses on the processing, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids, including ethane and natural gasoline products, as well as propane and butane products. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

6/24/2021 – Plains GP had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $14.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/18/2021 – Plains GP had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

6/1/2021 – Plains GP was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Plains GP Holdings, L.P. operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, is involved in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil and refined products. It also focuses on the processing, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids, including ethane and natural gasoline products, as well as propane and butane products. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

Shares of NYSE PAGP traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $10.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,324,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,738,774. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12-month low of $5.45 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 2.22.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. Plains GP had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.24%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAGP. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 207.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Plains GP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Plains GP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Plains GP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Plains GP by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

