ImageCoin (IMG) Hits Market Cap of $339,615.79

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded up 16.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 29th. During the last week, ImageCoin has traded up 35.9% against the US dollar. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0299 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ImageCoin has a total market cap of $339,615.79 and $101,084.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000865 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000046 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 331% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ImageCoin Coin Profile

ImageCoin (CRYPTO:IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,350,330 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty . ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

