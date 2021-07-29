Brokerages Set Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Target Price at $1,525.00

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,525.00.

ANFGF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Peel Hunt upgraded Antofagasta to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Liberum Capital upgraded Antofagasta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,450.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of ANFGF traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.30. 337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.74. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $27.80.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

