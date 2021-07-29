Brokerages Set Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Target Price at $1,525.00

Antofagasta plc (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,525.00.
ANFGF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Peel Hunt upgraded Antofagasta to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Liberum Capital upgraded Antofagasta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,450.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Monday, May 17th.
Shares of ANFGF traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.30. 337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,407. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.74. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of $13.03 and a 1-year high of $27.80.
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company explores for copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
