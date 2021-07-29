Analysts Anticipate Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $145.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) to announce sales of $145.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cree’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $146.34 million and the lowest is $144.20 million. Cree posted sales of $205.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cree will report full year sales of $626.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $625.10 million to $627.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $679.43 million, with estimates ranging from $622.10 million to $713.48 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cree.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.09. Cree had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 60.56%. The company had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cree from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cree from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cree from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Cree from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:CREE traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $91.09. 704,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,561,680. Cree has a fifty-two week low of $56.39 and a fifty-two week high of $129.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CREE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cree by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cree by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,984 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cree during the fourth quarter worth $1,821,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Cree by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Cree by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,100 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

