Analysts Anticipate Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $145.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) to announce sales of $145.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cree’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $146.34 million and the lowest is $144.20 million. Cree posted sales of $205.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cree will report full year sales of $626.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $625.10 million to $627.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $679.43 million, with estimates ranging from $622.10 million to $713.48 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cree.
Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.09. Cree had a negative return on equity of 6.87% and a negative net margin of 60.56%. The company had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of NASDAQ:CREE traded up $0.46 on Friday, reaching $91.09. 704,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,561,680. Cree has a fifty-two week low of $56.39 and a fifty-two week high of $129.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of -24.29 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.79.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CREE. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cree by 81.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,847 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cree by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,984 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cree during the fourth quarter worth $1,821,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Cree by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Cree by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,100 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,387,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.
About Cree
Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.
