Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:HERTF) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,300 shares, a growth of 308.4% from the June 30th total of 27,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS HERTF traded up $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.07. 164,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,672. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.08. Heritage Cannabis has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.19.

Separately, Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Heritage Cannabis from C$0.30 to C$0.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a cannabinoid company that focuses on the production and sale of medical and recreational hemp-based and cannabis-based products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers extraction services; and focuses on processing, manufacturing, and distributing medical cannabis products and cannabis oils.

