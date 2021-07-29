Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Short Interest Up 366.7% in July

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 366.7% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

LDSCY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Land Securities Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS LDSCY traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.50. 385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,725. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.06. Land Securities Group has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $13.00.

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.