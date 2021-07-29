Short Interest in Lobe Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTSIF) Increases By 409.5%

Lobe Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTSIF) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a growth of 409.5% from the June 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 682,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GTSIF remained flat at $$0.07 on Thursday. 200,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,609. Lobe Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09.

Lobe Sciences Company Profile

Lobe Sciences Ltd., a technology and services company, provides real estate, financial, management, intellectual property, and branding support for development of transformational medicine in the United States. The company intends to develop psilocybin-based therapeutics for the treatment of mild traumatic brain injuries and post-traumatic stress disorder and devices for the efficient application of medications.

