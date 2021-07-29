Short Interest in Lobe Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTSIF) Increases By 409.5%

Lobe Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GTSIF) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a growth of 409.5% from the June 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 682,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:GTSIF remained flat at $$0.07 on Thursday. 200,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794,609. Lobe Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09.
Lobe Sciences Company Profile
Featured Article: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings
Receive News & Ratings for Lobe Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lobe Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.