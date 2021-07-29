Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 7.05%. Goosehead Insurance updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD traded down $10.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $119.40. 805,422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,492. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 239.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.39. Goosehead Insurance has a 12 month low of $76.75 and a 12 month high of $174.79.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GSHD. Piper Sandler began coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Goosehead Insurance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Goosehead Insurance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Goosehead Insurance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.33.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 34,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.53, for a total value of $2,785,309.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 34,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total value of $3,416,297.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,711,684.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 646,002 shares of company stock worth $62,444,596 in the last ninety days. 51.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

