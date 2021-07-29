Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Announces Earnings Results

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.10, Fidelity Earnings reports. Landec had a negative return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 8.02%.

Shares of LNDC traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.31. The stock had a trading volume of 433,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,893. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $331.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34, a P/E/G ratio of 236.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.68. Landec has a 12-month low of $9.04 and a 12-month high of $12.88.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet lowered Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Barrington Research raised Landec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

