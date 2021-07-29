Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Point Energy Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The Company’s operations consist of light and medium oil and natural gas assets strategically focused in core areas in southern Saskatchewan and central and southern Alberta. Crescent Point Energy Corp., formerly known as Crescent Point Energy Trust, is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. CIBC upped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Crescent Point Energy in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.80.

Shares of CPG stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.60. 2,743,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,677,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 2.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.16. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $4.86.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $493.95 million during the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 9.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 51,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 64,870 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 8,299 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,216,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,071,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Crescent Point Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

