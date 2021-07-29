Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.25 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.26. Heartland Financial USA reported earnings per share of $1.29 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.85 to $5.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Heartland Financial USA.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.13. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 9.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Heartland Financial USA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.33.

Shares of Heartland Financial USA stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,031. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.33. Heartland Financial USA has a fifty-two week low of $28.37 and a fifty-two week high of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is currently 23.85%.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director John K. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $254,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter worth $124,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heartland Financial USA (HTLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.