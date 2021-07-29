$220.64 Million in Sales Expected for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) will report sales of $220.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $221.50 million and the lowest is $219.78 million. PJT Partners reported sales of $232.56 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $206.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.89 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PJT. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, PJT Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.25.

NYSE:PJT traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.83. The stock had a trading volume of 186,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,552. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.95. PJT Partners has a 12-month low of $52.41 and a 12-month high of $81.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PJT. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 146.7% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 538,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,443,000 after purchasing an additional 320,300 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 247.4% in the first quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 433,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,324,000 after purchasing an additional 308,701 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 63.4% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 766,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,964,000 after purchasing an additional 297,186 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 569.7% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 139,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,442,000 after purchasing an additional 118,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 58.0% in the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 284,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,244,000 after purchasing an additional 104,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

