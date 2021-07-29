Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.60.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Fortress Biotech from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Fortress Biotech from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.
FBIO traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,955. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $307.53 million, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.49. Fortress Biotech has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $6.10.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Fortress Biotech by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 34,926 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 18,501 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 169.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 9,367 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Fortress Biotech by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 744,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 33,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.11% of the company’s stock.
Fortress Biotech Company Profile
Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.
Read More: Market Timing
Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.