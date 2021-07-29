Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.60.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Fortress Biotech from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Fortress Biotech from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

FBIO traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,955. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $307.53 million, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.49. Fortress Biotech has a 1 year low of $2.12 and a 1 year high of $6.10.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 23.41% and a negative net margin of 97.09%. The company had revenue of $11.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Fortress Biotech by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 34,926 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 152,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 18,501 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,971 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 169.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 9,367 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Fortress Biotech by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 744,868 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 33,624 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.11% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

Read More: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.