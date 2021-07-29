Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Issues Earnings Results

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 34.56% and a return on equity of 31.95%.

CP stock traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.45. 3,205,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,678,038. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $48.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.23. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1-year low of $53.61 and a 1-year high of $83.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.1512 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 10.98%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CP. Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.60 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to C$100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.02.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

