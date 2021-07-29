The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.780-$1.780 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.760. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of The Bancorp stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 385,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,858. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.61. The Bancorp has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $26.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $77.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.44 million. The Bancorp had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 16.48%. Analysts expect that The Bancorp will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In other The Bancorp news, Director Walter T. Beach sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total transaction of $516,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,878.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter T. Beach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $241,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,842 shares in the company, valued at $865,225.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 76,820 shares of company stock worth $1,860,092. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

