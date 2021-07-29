UDR (NYSE:UDR) Issues Earnings Results

UDR (NYSE:UDR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45), MarketWatch Earnings reports. UDR had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 5.09%. UDR updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.440-$0.460 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $1.790-$1.830 EPS.

UDR stock traded up $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $55.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,734,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,068. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 278.71, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.07, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.30. UDR has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $55.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.08%.

In other UDR news, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,597. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, President Jerry A. Davis sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $1,089,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 82,000 shares of company stock worth $4,189,400 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.08.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

