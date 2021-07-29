Image Protect, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMTL) Short Interest Down 95.4% in July

Image Protect, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMTL) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a drop of 95.4% from the June 30th total of 256,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,505,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMTL traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.00. The stock had a trading volume of 44,855,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,466,844. Image Protect has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02.

Image Protect Company Profile

Image Protect, Inc, a media company, focuses on microcap news, information, and disclosures. It produces, distributes, contracts, and publishes various content assets for microcap companies and investors, including CEO/exec interviews, press releases, disclosure statements, and video news under the Mcap MediaWire name.

