EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRSQ) Short Interest Update

EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRSQ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.7% from the June 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS EPRSQ remained flat at $$0.01 on Thursday. 55,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,445. EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.01.
EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.