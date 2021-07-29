EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRSQ) Short Interest Update

EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EPRSQ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.7% from the June 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS EPRSQ remained flat at $$0.01 on Thursday. 55,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,445. EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.01.

Get EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes biosimilar therapeutics worldwide. Its lead product candidate is BOW015, a biosimilar version of Remicade (infliximab) for the treatment of various inflammatory diseases. The company's pipeline of biosimilar product candidates also include BOW050, a biosimilar version of Humira (adalimumab) to treat inflammatory diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis and various other forms of adult and pediatric arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, inflammatory bowel disease, and chronic psoriasis and psoriasis; and BOW070, a biosimilar version of Actemra (tocilizumab) for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, polyarticular arthritis, and systemic juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPIRUS Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.