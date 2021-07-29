Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Short Interest Down 93.6% in July

Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a drop of 93.6% from the June 30th total of 158,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS FNLPF traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $11.50. 8,130 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,569. Fresnillo has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $18.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.26.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FNLPF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Fresnillo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research note on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fresnillo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

