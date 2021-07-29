The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Posts Earnings Results

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of BA stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $231.63. 8,639,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,343,930. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $238.03. The stock has a market cap of $135.46 billion, a PE ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.62. The Boeing has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $244.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.72.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

