Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wabash National had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 0.84%. Wabash National updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.670-$0.770 EPS.

NYSE WNC traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.47. The stock had a trading volume of 226,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,087. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.31. The stock has a market cap of $745.45 million, a PE ratio of 62.35 and a beta of 1.87. Wabash National has a 52-week low of $10.87 and a 52-week high of $20.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Get Wabash National alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Wabash National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 213.33%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WNC shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Wabash National from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James dropped their price target on Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Stephens dropped their price target on Wabash National from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wabash National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.79, for a total value of $32,662.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,496 shares in the company, valued at $7,249,353.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Wabash National

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Wabash National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wabash National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.