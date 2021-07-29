Michael Robert Martin Sells 5,000 Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Stock

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $69,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 211,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,936,393.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Michael Robert Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $68,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AUPH traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.95. The stock had a trading volume of 6,853,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,081,443. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $20.50. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.79.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 239.29%. The firm had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. Research analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUPH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $814,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 114,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after acquiring an additional 17,892 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 550.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 812,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,234,000 after acquiring an additional 687,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 111,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,543,000 after buying an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. 40.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AUPH shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Bloom Burton raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

About Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

