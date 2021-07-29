McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.37 Per Share

Analysts expect McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) to announce earnings of $2.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.24. McDonald’s posted earnings of $2.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full-year earnings of $8.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.31 to $8.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $9.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.01 to $10.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for McDonald’s.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $253.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $11,534,826,000 after acquiring an additional 714,829 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,843,468 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,647,571,000 after acquiring an additional 424,599 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $1,616,206,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,304,407 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,637,209,000 after acquiring an additional 57,520 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 9.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,472,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,450,702,000 after acquiring an additional 566,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

MCD traded up $2.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $244.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,518,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,857,779. The company has a 50-day moving average of $234.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $191.64 and a 12-month high of $247.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

