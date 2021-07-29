Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) SVP Sells $170,348.50 in Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) SVP James Leal sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $170,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
James Leal also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 28th, James Leal sold 7,135 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $713,500.00.
TNDM traded up $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $105.33. The company had a trading volume of 417,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 5.75. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.26 and a beta of 0.23.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.
TNDM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.90.
About Tandem Diabetes Care
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.
