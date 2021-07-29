Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) SVP Sells $170,348.50 in Stock

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) SVP James Leal sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $170,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

James Leal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 28th, James Leal sold 7,135 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $713,500.00.

TNDM traded up $0.79 on Thursday, hitting $105.33. The company had a trading volume of 417,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 6.40 and a quick ratio of 5.75. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -227.26 and a beta of 0.23.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $141.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.66 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

TNDM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tandem Diabetes Care currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.90.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

