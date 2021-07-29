Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) CEO Sells $4,092,297.86 in Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 66,358 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $4,092,297.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,833,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,082,201.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:OSH traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 769,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,798. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.35. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion and a PE ratio of -0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.11 and a twelve month high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $296.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.40 million. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 60.50% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. The business’s revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OSH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oak Street Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSH. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the first quarter worth $55,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Oak Street Health by 255.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Oak Street Health in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

