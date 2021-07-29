Insider Selling: Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Insider Sells 214,948 Shares of Stock

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total transaction of $1,422,955.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of SIRI stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.49. 13,563,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,310,963. The stock has a market cap of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.95 and a 1 year high of $8.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.45.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 0.70% and a negative return on equity of 69.09%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Sirius XM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

SIRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.59.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Sirius XM by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 20,544,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,004,116 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Sirius XM by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,553,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,925,000 after purchasing an additional 522,245 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,681,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Sirius XM by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,938,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,434,000 after purchasing an additional 709,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sirius XM by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,114,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,510,000 after purchasing an additional 127,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

