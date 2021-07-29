Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) CFO Alison Bauerlein Sells 9,632 Shares

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 9,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $722,592.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,093.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of INGN stock traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.44. 105,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,604. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -360.27 and a beta of 0.93. Inogen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.57 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.10.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.62 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Inogen, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INGN shares. William Blair upgraded Inogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Inogen in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Inogen in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Inogen in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

