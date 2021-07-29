CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.000-$4.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Compass Point reiterated a neutral rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.60.

CTO stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.85. The company had a trading volume of 25,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,601. CTO Realty Growth has a twelve month low of $38.52 and a twelve month high of $56.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 5.62. The firm has a market cap of $326.85 million, a P/E ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.24.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.34. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 169.18% and a return on equity of 33.25%. As a group, analysts expect that CTO Realty Growth will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th.

In other news, Director George R. Brokaw bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.95 per share, with a total value of $50,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,285 shares in the company, valued at $829,720.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

