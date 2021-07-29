Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stepan had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.69%.

Stepan stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $118.25. 53,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,623. Stepan has a 52 week low of $105.96 and a 52 week high of $139.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Stepan’s payout ratio is currently 21.48%.

In other news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 2,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $301,228.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,954 shares in the company, valued at $3,473,164.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Scott R. Behrens sold 2,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.70, for a total value of $370,413.00. Insiders have sold 7,484 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,412 in the last quarter. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

Stepan Company Profile

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

