Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Stepan had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 15.69%.
Stepan stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $118.25. 53,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,623. Stepan has a 52 week low of $105.96 and a 52 week high of $139.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.70.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Stepan’s payout ratio is currently 21.48%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.
Stepan Company Profile
Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.
