Rooshine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSAU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Rooshine, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSAU) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 61.7% from the June 30th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of RSAU stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.65. 3,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,632. Rooshine has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.54.

About Rooshine

Choose Rain, Inc collects, purifies, and filters rainwater into bottled drinking water. It serves its water to art shows, business meetings, college reunions, conventions, family reunions, festivals, golf tournaments, high school reunions, parades, parties/weddings, and sporting events. The company offers products through stores, small boutique locations, and its online store.

