Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Dakota Territory Resource Corp. (OTCMKTS:DTRC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other Dakota Territory Resource news, insider Richard Lynn Bachman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.24, for a total transaction of $248,000.00.

OTCMKTS:DTRC traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.80. 12,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,864. The company has a quick ratio of 9.77, a current ratio of 9.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.00. Dakota Territory Resource has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $8.99.

Dakota Territory Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States. It holds 100% interests in eight gold properties, including the Blind Gold, City Creek, West Corridor, Homestake Paleoplacer, Ragged Top, Tinton, Maitland, and Poorman Anticline Properties covering an area of approximately 18,182 located in the Northern Black Hills of South Dakota.

