Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Short Interest Update

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LNNGY traded up $15.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $281.53. 2,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,195. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $257.30. The company has a market capitalization of $28.09 billion, a PE ratio of 108.65 and a beta of 0.83. Li Ning has a fifty-two week low of $88.43 and a fifty-two week high of $308.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Li Ning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $347.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

