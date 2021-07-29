$8.33 Million in Sales Expected for TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) will report $8.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TransAct Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.17 million. TransAct Technologies reported sales of $5.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that TransAct Technologies will report full-year sales of $36.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $35.85 million to $36.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $58.37 million, with estimates ranging from $58.36 million to $58.38 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TransAct Technologies.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 23.89% and a negative return on equity of 25.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TransAct Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TransAct Technologies in the first quarter worth $3,229,000. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 129,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 141.6% in the 1st quarter. Union Square Park Capital Management LLC now owns 136,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 79,720 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 60,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 54,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares during the period. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TACT stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $16.28. 68,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,530. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $145.95 million, a P/E ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 2.02. TransAct Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.26 and a 1-year high of $16.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.47.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. Its thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generates labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

